CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – State Representative Wendell Gilliard (D-Charleston) will travel to different communities throughout his district Wednesday highlighting issues related to economic justice and his plans to address them.

Gilliard will be joined by Rep. Ro. Khanna (D-CA) and former SC Rep. Bakari Sellers (D).

The tour will make stops at Burke High School as well as the Pepperhill and Liberty Hill communities.

Gilliard said that the tour will focus on issues such as “economic development, jobs, infrastructure, and youth intervention programs.”

It comes on the heels of Gilliard’s announcement that he plans to run for SC Senate District 42, which became vacant when former SC Senator Marlon Kimpson left to take a job with the Biden Administration.