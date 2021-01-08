SC Restaurant Week runs through January 17

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Restaurant Week began on Thursday and runs through January 17.

The National Restaurant Association estimates $240 billion in lost sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and this week serves as an opportunity to show support and help South Carolina restaurants recover.

Participating Lowcountry favorites are offering exclusive specials for dine-in and take-out customers.

Restaurants continue to adhere to strict health and safety guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.