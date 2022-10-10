CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The fourth annual South Carolina Run for the Fallen will honor the men and women who lost their lives serving in the War on Terror.

The three-day, 122-mile run will pay tribute to many of South Carolina’s fallen heroes. Each mile will be dedicated to an individual that lost their life in the service, with mile markers placed throughout the route. At each mile marker, the team will stop and read the hero’s name, rank, branch of service, and date of death. They will also plant an American flag and greet any family members or friends waiting at the marker.

Over the course of the run, the team will call out the names of over 400 military fallen from South Carolina.

The route will start October 21 at Liberty Square in Charleston, where Mayor John Tecklenburg will give remarks at kickoff.

Runners will then travel through Charleston, North Charleston, Goose Creek, Berkeley County, Orangeburg County, Holly Hill, Santee, Elloree, Calhoun County, Saint Matthews, Lexington County, Cayce, Richland County, and Columbia, ending October 23 at the State House.

Click here for more information or to get involved.