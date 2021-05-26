SC shrimping season opens May 27

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Shrimping season in South Carolina kicks off at 8:00 a.m. on May 27, with the opening of the General Trawl Zone.

Previously, select offshore zones known as “provisional areas” opened on April 26 to “allow shrimpers to take advantage of the harvest offshore while still protecting teh majority of shrimp that have yet to spawn.”

The opening of the General Trawl Zone significantly increases the amount of space eligible for shrimping.

Director of the SC Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) Office of Fisheries Management, Mel Bell, said that a relatively mild winter “and the promising results of several months of monitoring efforts conducted by [SCDNR] biologists” indicate a promising season.