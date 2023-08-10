COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Supreme Court on Wednesday reversed the murder conviction of a Charleston woman after deciding the jury could have been unfairly influenced by the admission of “gruesome autopsy photos.”

Carmie Nelson was found guilty of murdering her roommate in 2017.

Carmie, who was addicted to drugs and alcohol at the time, was accused of bludgeoning her roommate with a hammer and stabbing her to death.

Carmie’s husband, Daniel, told police that Carmie had asked him to kill her roommate and even began plotting how they would do it. He said that he was on his way to her house on April 2, 2017 and crashed Carmie’s truck because he was “high on meth, crack, and alcohol.” A short time later, Daniel said Carmie called him, confessed to murdering her roommate, and asked him to help clean it up.

Carmie claims that when Daniel arrived, she was angry he crashed her truck so she cancelled their date. She said she went to take a shower and heard her roommate screaming, but did not think much of it because she screamed often. When she got out of the shower, Carmie said that she found her roommate dead.

Over the next several days, Carmie and Daniel remained in the home. Daniel said that they were cleaning up the crime scene, doing drugs, drinking, and deciding what to do with the body. Carmie claims that Daniel held her hostage there and threatened to hurt her or her animals if she tried to get away. Daniel had several prior domestic violence charges.

Daniel made recordings of Carmie admitting to the murder, which Carmie said were made under duress as he threatened her dog if she did not say what she was told to say.

During the initial trial, the purpose was not to determine how the victim died, but who killed the victim.

The medical examiner testified and said that he had both autopsy photos and a diagram of the victim’s wounds that he could present to the jury. He said that “the picture does a much better job of showing the feature, where the diagram is just an estimation.” However, he said that his testimony would not change based on what was permitted to be shown in court.

Carmie objected to showing the photos, which were extremely graphic, claiming they would “inflame the passions of the jury” and “had little probative value as to any disputed facts in this case.” The photos were admitted over her objection.

On Wednesday, the South Carolina Supreme Court determined that the photos should not have been admitted “because their minimal probative value was substantially outweighed by the danger of unfair prejudice.”

“The admission of these excessively gruesome autopsy photos unnecessarily created the potential for the jury to convict Carmie of the murder based on inflamed emotions in a case where the jury was provided with undisputed evidence as to how Victim died, as well as ample evidence that she had been killed with malice, whether by Carmie or Daniel,” the court said.

Carmie had originally been sentenced to life in prison.