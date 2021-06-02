SC Supreme Court reverses ruling on Captain Sams Spit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Supreme Court on Wednesday reversed a ruling by the Administrative Law Court approving a the building of 2,380 foot steel wall on a strip of beach on Kiawah Island.

The wall was part of a “developer’s efforts to built a 50-unit residential development on the uninhabited southern tip of Kiawah Island.”

The justices determined that “the purely economic benefits of tax revenue and temporary job creation… cannot, as a matter of law, supplant the permanent elimination of the critical area.”

While a portion of the wall may have been necessary to protect a nearby park, justices found that the previous ruling was essentially trying “to hold the protection of the park hostage until it is permitted to construct the entire wall.”

Amy Armstrong with the SC Environmental Protection League said that the ruling “not only vindicates the efforts of so many years for preserving this state treasure — one of only three pristine beaches readily accessible to the general public — but it also reinforces the protections provided under the Critical Zones Management Act.”

Click here to read the opinion in full.