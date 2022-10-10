NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – SC Works Trident will host multiple hiring events at various Lowcountry locations throughout the month of October.

A virtual job fair will take place October 12 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Job seekers can speak to employers like Charleston County Government, Sevita Health, Sundaram Clayton, and more. Click here to register.

On October 19, an in-person job fair will be held at SC Works (1930 Hanahan Road Suite 200) from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Many employers such as Roper St. Francis Healthcare, Dial America, and Freeman Boatworks will be on site conducting interviews. Job seekers can register in person at the event.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office will be coming to the Lowcountry on October 27 for a job fair at SC Works as well. The event will run from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

SC Works will have representatives at each event to help with resume updates and the application process.

Click here for more information.