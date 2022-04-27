NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – SC Works Trident on Thursday will host a disability expo and job fair.

The event is taking place from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at 1930 Hanahan Road, Suite 200.

Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments Workforce Development Director, Sharon Goss, explained that the event “focuses on breaking down barriers for job-seekers facing additional challenges, in order to help get them on a path toward gainful employment.”

Attendees should pre-register at this link and bring copies of an updated résumé. Anyone who needs assistance creating a résumé can book an appointment at this link.

Regional employers and community resource organizations will be present to help job-seekers through the application process.