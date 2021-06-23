SC Works Trident hosting job fair Thursday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – SC Works Trident on Thursday will host a job fair in Charleston.
The event will run from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at 1930 Hanahan Road.
Over 20 employers will be at the event, hiring for over 30 positions, according to the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW).
Some of the employers registered for the fair include:
- RAINES
- South Carolina Department of Corrections
- MUSC Health
- Ready SC
- Roper Staffing
- The Budd Group
- THORNE
- Conn’s Home Plus
- OLAC
- Sun Chemical
- ASRC Federal
- Anderson Merchandisers
- Publix
- Nexans
- Kiawah Island Gold
- Resort Cintas
- DECO
- MAHLE Behr
Descriptions of some of the positions and potential benefits can be found at this link.
DEW suggests job seekers bring updated resumes and dress professionally.