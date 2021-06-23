SC Works Trident hosting job fair Thursday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – SC Works Trident on Thursday will host a job fair in Charleston.

The event will run from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at 1930 Hanahan Road.

Over 20 employers will be at the event, hiring for over 30 positions, according to the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW).

Some of the employers registered for the fair include:

RAINES

South Carolina Department of Corrections

MUSC Health

Ready SC

Roper Staffing

The Budd Group

THORNE

Conn’s Home Plus

OLAC

Sun Chemical

ASRC Federal

Anderson Merchandisers

Publix

Nexans

Kiawah Island Gold

Resort Cintas

DECO

MAHLE Behr

Descriptions of some of the positions and potential benefits can be found at this link.

DEW suggests job seekers bring updated resumes and dress professionally.