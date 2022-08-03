NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – SC Works Trident on August 17 will host a public sector career fair.

The event is happening at the North Charleston Coliseum and Performing Arts Center and will be held in two parts.

Jobseekers have the option to participate virtually from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or in person at the coliseum from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Candidates are encouraged to bring updated resumes to distribute to employers. There will also be team members on location to help jobseekers with resumes and applications. Resume or interview preparation can also be done ahead of the event at an SC Works center.

Jobseekers can register for the virtual option here; candidates who wish to participate in person can click here.