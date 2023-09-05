CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – SC Works Trident is working with the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Government (BCDCOG) to host a series of career fairs in September.

“We are excited to join with our economic development partners to offer three opportunities for job seekers to meet with the region’s top employers,” BCDCOG Workforce Development Director Sharon Goss said.

“No matter what county you reside in, there are great careers available, and SC Works Trident is ready to partner with you to take your next step.”

One job fair will be held with each county’s economic development department for Workforce Development Month.

The job fair schedule is as follows:

Berkeley Workforce Career Fair

Date: Wednesday, September 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Berkeley County Administration Building, 1003 Highway 52 in Moncks Corner.

Registration link: Register for Berkeley

Dorchester Workforce Career Fair

Date: Wednesday, September 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Trident Technical College – Dorchester Campus, 10055 Dorchester Rd. in Summerville.

Registration link: Register for Dorchester

Charleston Workforce Career Fair

Date: Wednesday, September 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: ECPI University, 3800 Paramount Dr. in North Charleston.

Registration link: Register for Charleston

Organizers ask attendees to bring an updated resume and be prepared for an on-site interview.