SCAG: Charleston man arrested for criminal solicitation of a minor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – SC Attorney General Alan Wilson on Friday announced the arrest of a Charleston man on multiple criminal solicitation of a minor charges.

Danny Shawn Daugherty (49) was arrested by the Mount Pleasant Police Department, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Charleston Police Department, and Homeland Security Investigations on January 14.

According to investigators, “Daugherty solicited a person he believed to be a minor for sex and sent a sexually explicit image to someone he believed to be a minor.”

Daugherty is facing one charge of criminal solicitation of a minor and one charge of attempted disseminating obscene material to a person under age 18. If convicted on both charges, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

He is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.