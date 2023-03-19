CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about reports of scam calls to residents in the area.

According to CCSO, scammers are impersonating deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

“They’re tricking citizens to pay money to get their loved ones out of jail,” CCSO said.

Officials say that the detention center and the CCSO Warrants Unit do not call people for money to resolve a warrant or bail payments.

If you’ve fallen victim to a scam in Charleston County, you can report it at 843-202-1700.