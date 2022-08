MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department warns residents not to fall victim to a recent Facebook scam.

According to Mount Pleasant Police Department, posts on the department’s Facebook page selling t-shirts are scams.

The Facebook posts mention a ‘new campaign’ selling department t-shirts.

MPPD scam alert

MPPD warns the public, “do not click on this link.”

A similar scam hit several Lowcountry law enforcement agencies in July. The previous scam was distributed via text messaging.