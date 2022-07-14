CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) and local organizations will host an event Friday to celebrate a summer food service program that provides food to children across the state.

Summer Break Cafés are funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. They are established at places like parks, libraries, churches, and schools to ensure children and teens have access to nutritious meals during the summer months.

The celebration is being held at MUSC Children’s Health at 11:00 a.m.

After the celebration, guests will be able to tour the Lowcountry Food Bank, which prepares meals for the MUSC Summer Break Café.