CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environment (DHEC) will administer free flu and COVID-19 shots on Monday in Downtown Charleston.

According to SCDHEC, all South Carolinians aged six months and older can get the COVID-19 vaccine.

DHEC will host a COVID-19 and flu vaccine clinic on Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccines, boosters, and flu shots will be on site.

The event will take place at 569 Rutledge Ave.