SCDMV REAL ID mobile lab coming to North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – If you still need to update to the REAL ID but don’t want to wait in long lines at the DMV, another opportunity will soon roll into town.

The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles’ REAL ID mobile unit will be coming to North Charleston on Friday, January 31st.

Before you go, make sure you have the following items:

Proof of Identity (Government-issued birth certificate or valid US Passport)

Proof of social security number

Two proofs of your current, physical address

Proof of all legal name changes

The mobile unit will be at the North Charleston Aquatic Center (5794 Casper Padgett Way) on Friday, January 31st from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

You will also be able to register to vote and demo the new paper-based voting system, thanks to a partnership with the SC Election Commission.