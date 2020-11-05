SCDNR adds to artificial reef in Charleston, Georgetown

Funded in part by CCA SC and Sea Hunt Boats, this trawler was recently added to the C.J. Davidson Jr. Reef off the coast of Georgetown. (Photo: SCDNR)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCNDR) on Thursday announced additions to the Lowcountry’s artificial reef system.

At Charleston’s 60 foot reef (PA-24), eight octagonal concrete structures were sunk “to provide fish habitat on the seafloor.” The structures vary “in height and configuration” and were originally created to help prevent erosion.

SCDNR’s head of the artificial reef program explained that although the structures have not before been used “specifically” as a fish habitat, biologists “will monitor the structures, and if they attract and hold significant numbers of fishes, [they] will construct more and distribute them along the coast.”

In Georgetown, SCDNR recently sunk a retired trawler at the C.J. Davidson Jr. Reef (PA-16). This reef is made up of “a large barge and 20 Army vehicles.”