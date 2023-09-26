CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Game Wardens with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources advise hunters to check hunting regulations as Migratory Bird Season continues.

September 15 marked the opening day of Early Teal season.

According to SCDNR, Game Wardens were conducting routine hunting checks in Charleston County when a citation was issued.

Region 4 FSgt. Ben Duncan and CO’s Austin Benton and Matthew Montgomery observed a group of hunters reportedly shoot a Mottled Duck.

Migratory Bird Season documents list the 2023 Duck season as November 18 through 25 and December 12 through January 31.

SCDNR charged one subject with hunting the Mottled Duck out of season.

Officials remind the public to check Migratory Bird Season regulations online for season dates, hours, and bag limits.