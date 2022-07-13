CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) on Wednesday announced that drought conditions have improved in many counties across the state after a period of heavy rainfall.

The South Carolina Drought Response Committee met July 13 and downgraded drought status for 29 counties.

In Charleston County, drought status was lifted altogether after 12.41 inches of rain fell in the past two weeks. Charleston moved two stages during that period, from moderate drought to no drought.

The rain also improved groundwater conditions across the state, with Charleston County specifically benefitting from “more localized impacts from Tropical Storm Colin,” according to Jason Thompson of Charleston Water System.

Conditions in other Lowcountry counties also improved. Beaufort, Colleton, Dorchester, and Georgetown counties were all downgraded from moderate to incipient, while drought status was lifted in Berkeley County.