SCDNR offering free boat inspections July 4 weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) is offering free boat inspections over the weekend of July 4, the busiest boating weekend of the year.

The inspections will be held at public boat landings throughout the state, with officers checking for “required safety equipment and proper boat and motor registration.”

During the complimentary inspections, officers will not ticket those that fail to meet standards; “instead, they will be given an opportunity to correct the problem before they launch their boat.”

As part of their effort to increase boater safety, SCDNR officers can also offer tips on best practices and answer any questions boaters have.

On July 3, SCDNR officers will be at the following landings:

Charleston Co. — Wappoo Cut – ICW; 10 a.m. to noon

Charleston Co. — Buck Hall Landing – ICW; 10 a.m. to noon

Georgetown Co. — Carroll A. Campbell Landing – Sampit River; 10 a.m. to noon

On July 4, SCDNR officers will be at the following landings: