SCDNR officer saves driver from burning car in Awendaw

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – Lance Corporal Griffin Allison on Monday saved the life of a driver trapped inside a burning car following a collision in Awendaw.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) officer was the first on the scene of a wreck involving a dump truck and a pickup truck near the U.S. Post Office on Highway 17.

The occupants of the dump truck were able to get out of their vehicle, but the driver of the pickup was trapped inside, and the truck began to ignite.

LCpl. Allison and the occupants of the dump truck “were able to free and rescue the driver from the pickup truck seconds before it was fully engulfed in flames.”

By the time the Awendaw McClellanville Fire Department arrived, the pickup truck (which was lodged beneath the dumb truck) and the dump truck were both on fire.