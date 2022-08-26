SCDNR will hold courtesy boat safety inspections at landings across the state during the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Boaters in Charleston can have their vessels inspected for free during the Labor Day weekend.

Boat inspections in Charleston County will be held Sunday, September 4, at Buck Hall Boat Landing. Another inspection will be held Monday, September 5 at a Leeds Avenue location. Both inspections start at 10 a.m. and will be held until noon.

Officers will thoroughly inspect boats for required safety equipment and motor registration. Tickets will not be issued for boats that do not meet safety or registration requirements after being inspected.

The free inspections will serve as an opportunity for boaters to correct any issues before heading into the water. Boaters can also ask officers questions while onsite and be provided with tips on how to be safe on the water.

More information on safe boating can be found on SCDNR’S Boater Education Page.