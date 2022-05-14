CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Leaders with the SC Department of Natural Resources will host a Saltwater Family Fishing Clinic in Charleston on June 11.

This is an introductory fishing clinic that will teach reeling and casting techniques, and how to rig a rod and tie fishing knots.

Fishing supplies will be provided.

The clinic will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the SCDNR campus located at 217 Fort Johnson Road, Charleston, SC 29412. Parking is available in the sandlot next to the old plantation house (The Marshland’s House).

The Saltwater Family Fishing Clinic is free to the public however an RSVP on their Eventbrite page is required.

Participants are required to have a valid SC saltwater fishing license.

SCDNR will host similar clinics in the Lowcountry throughout the summer.

The following events are planned:

Saltwater Family Fishing Clinic in Georgetown on May 21, June 16, June 18

Family Fishing Clinic at Colleton State Park on May 24

Saltwater Family Fishing Clinic in Charleston on June 11, June 14, July 7

Saltwater Pier Fishing Clinic at Hunting Island State Park on June 8

More details on each event can be found on the SCDNR Eventbrite page.