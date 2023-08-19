FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources will host free saltwater fishing clinics this Fall.

Introductory saltwater fishing clinics will be held at the newly renovated Folly Beach Pier on September 27 and October 14 by SCDNR leaders.

Organizers say attendees will learn how to:

Set up tackle.

Tie fishing knots.

Choose rigs and bait.

Cast off a fishing pier.

The event will allow for hands-on fishing with SCDNR leaders to put newly learned skills to practice.

Folly Beach Pier fishing wristbands will be distributed to participants for free fishing during and after the clinic.

The free clinics will be held September 27 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and October 14 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. for individuals aged six and up.

An RSVP and valid South Carolina saltwater fishing licenses are required.

While event tickets are free, SCDNR says attendees may have to pay for parking at the pier or along nearby streets.

Each clinic will be held rain or shine unless hazardous weather conditions are forecasted.