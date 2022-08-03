CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources will conduct free boat inspections during a boat racing event in Charleston.

The courtesy inspections will happen during the Rockville Regatta on August 6, starting at 10 a.m. until noon.

During inspections, officers will thoroughly inspect boats for required safety equipment and motor registration. Tickets will not be issued for boats that do not meet safety or registration requirements after being inspected.

The free boat inspections serve as an opportunity for boaters to rectify any issues before going in the water. Boaters can also ask officers questions while onsite and be provided with tips on how to stay safe on the water.

Inspections will happen on the Limehouse Boat Ramp.

More information on safe boating can be found on SCDNR’s Boater Education page.