SCDNR to provide courtesy boat inspections on Labor Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is offering courtesy boat inspections to make sure you have a safe Labor Day on the water.

The courtesy inspections will have place between 10:00 a.m. and noon at Buck Hall Landing in McClellanville and Wappoo Cut Landing in West Ashley.

SCDNR officers will perform a quick, thorough inspection of your boat to ensure you have the required safety equipment and proper boat and motor registration for your watercraft before you launch.

Those who are not in compliance with safety regulations or registration requirements will not be ticketed during the complimentary inspections. Instead, they will be given an opportunity to correct the problem before they launch their boat.