SCDOR: Mt. Pleasant woman arrested for forging alcohol license application for Bacon and Bourbon event

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A Mount Pleasant woman has been arrested and charged with forgery in connection to an alcohol license application for the Bacon and Bourbon event which was canceled earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Agents with the South Carolina Department of Revenue arrested 64-year-old Connie Denise Boles on Thursday. She is charged with one count of forgery and one count of furnishing a false tax document.

According to arrest warrants, Boles worked for the marketing firm that was managing the event and submitted an altered application for Special Event Beer, Wine, and/or Liquor License, and a City of North Charleston Special Event Business License.

Agents say she Boles committed the crime of forgery by folding, pasting, and copying documents to make it appear as though the documents were approved and signed by the North Charleston police chief – which by SCDOR standards means she furnished a false tax document.

Boles faces a maximum penalty of up to three years in prison for forgery and up to one year and/or a fine of $5,000 for furnishing a false tax document.

She is being held in the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center pending a bond hearing.