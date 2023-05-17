CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Drivers along I-526 will soon feel some relief from potholes as the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) begins a resurfacing project.

State transportation officials tell News 2 the work will take place over the next couple of months and may result in some temporary lane closures or detours in the evening and overnight hours.

It’s a welcome change for drivers who say the stretch of road on I-526 closer to Savannah Highway is horrible when it comes to potholes. Some say the road issues and gravel have caused damage to their cars.

“It’s horrible. Potholes everywhere. I’m constantly having to take my care to get checked out, and I think everybody has the same complaints, said Sorrell Smith, who lives in West Ashley.

“It’s been a total disaster, and my car, I need a front-end alignment but I’m not going to do it until I can get on smoother roads,” said West Ashley resident Shari Schultz. “I was out of town and as I was coming in, I hit that new pavement. And I went, ah, it felt so different than the rest of the road.”

Resurfacing will take place on the interstate between Long Point Road and Chuck Dawley Boulevard in Mount Pleasant, and between International Boulevard and Highway 17 in West Ashley.

SCDOT said motorists should follow signed detour routes and use caution when driving near work zones.