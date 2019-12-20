SCDOT: Dump truck spills garbage on Northbridge, crews work to clean up mess

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Litter crews are working to clean up a stretch of road in Charleston County after a dump truck spilled trash along the roadway early Friday morning.

Trash was seen in the roadway and in the shoulder as morning commuters traveled along Northbridge in West Ashley.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation received a call around 8:00 a.m. and sent crews out to clean the trash along with the City of Charleston’s litter crew.

We’re told there is no longer trash in the roadway and crews should have all of the garbage cleaned up shortly.