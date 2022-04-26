CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The estimated cost to extend I-526 has surpassed a billion dollars.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation’s project team has been working on traffic and environmental studies as part of a plan to extend the Mark Clark from West Ashley to James Island.

In a letter to the county this week, Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall told leaders that updated estimates for the project now factor in the current real estate and construction markets and the expected cost of inflation over the next several years.

That number now totals an estimated $2,352,000,000.

SCDOT estimate

“The estimated cost for the project has increased significantly, however, it still remains just an estimated cost,” said Hall. “However, it still remains just an estimate or a forecast.”

SCDOT leaders sent two requests to Charleston County and the SC Transportation Infrastructure Bank Board – it includes authorization to proceed with expending approximately $150 million for the remaining prep work needed to ready the project for bid.

The department also said the need to demonstrate, within the next six months, a reasonable financial approach to the entire project by its sponsors.

“This is required as part of the documentation needed for the Final Environmental Impact Statement and other federal approvals,” SCDOT said.

The expansion project is in the planning and preparation phase.

This is a developing story. Count on 2 for updates.