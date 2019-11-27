SCDOT proposes ideas to improve I-526 and 26

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation is looking to improve I-526 and 26 a few years down the road.

This week they spoke with the city of North Charleston to find a solution to traffic and congestion in the area.

Project managers say there’s 2 build alternatives for the I-526 Lowcountry Corridor West Project.

These proposals came from looking at traffic studies from over the years.



This project that would make I-526 8 lanes instead of 4.​

Managers for this project are looking to share their proposals with the city and hear public opinion to limit this traffic and congestion.

“The system to system interchange at 526 and 26 is just not able to process the number of cars that are trying to travel through there each day so it results in a lot of delays and increase in crashes in the area,” says Joy Riley, The Project Manager.

Managers says that SCDOT’s goal is to get environment approval 2 years from now to get the ball rolling for a final design.

During this time the city is also making people who live in the area aware of this future construction.



