CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has reached a critical step forward on the I-526 Lowcountry Corridor West Project after receiving a project permit from the United States Army Corps of Engineers, the department announced Thursday.

State and local leaders hope the project will relieve traffic congestion and improve the flow of traffic at the interchange of I-26 and I-526 and along the existing I-526 corridor.

“Signing this permit marks another major hurdle cleared for the Lowcountry Corridor Project,” said Secretary of Transportation Christy A. Hall, P.E. “The expansion of 526 will support the Port of Charleston and the economic activity it brings to South Carolina. Improving the interstate network is a critical part of our Strategic 10-Year Plan, and with the support of Governor McMaster and the General Assembly, we are making incredible progress on our interstate program.”

The permit means SCDOT can begin mitigation work that will help minimize impacts on surrounding communities.

Work is slated to begin in 2023, and will include an affordable housing program, business development, and education programs, and the planning of community enhancements such as pedestrian facilities and recreation centers.

Implementation of these efforts will continue through construction, which is expected to begin in 2030. For more information about the project, visit Final FEIS-ROD | I-526 Lowcountry Corridor.

SCDOT leaders said that while the design for the I-526 Lowcountry Corridor Project is refined, public involvement meetings and opportunities for public input will continue.