SCDOT releases schedule for latest in a series of repairs to I-526 Wando Bridge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has released the upcoming work schedule for the rehabilitation to the I-526 Wando Bridge.

According to SCDOT:

On Thursday 12/5, the left lane of I-526 Eastbound will close at 8PM and will reopen no later than 6AM Friday 12/6.

The left lane of I-526 Eastbound will be closed beginning 8PM Friday 12/6 and will reopen no later than 6AM Monday 12/9.

Drivers will still be able to use the right lane and the truck lane, as well as access Exit 24 (Daniel Island).

SCDOT emphasizes that no Westbound lanes will be impacted.

SCDOT is deploying Highway Patrol, extra signage, and traffic control devices to help accommodate the lane closures.

This latest schedule is contingent upon weather conditions.

Drivers can download the SCDOT 511 South Carolina Traffic app to stay informed.

These repairs are the latest in an ongoing rehabilitation of the Wando Bridge that began with a snapped cable in 2018. Both the Eastbound and Westbound sides have undergone construction to reinforce and strengthen the structural integrity of the bridge.

SCDOT anticipates completing the project in 2020.