SCDOT: Road closures in North Charleston this weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Port Access Road Project will cause road closures on Spruill Avenue this weekend as crews work to install two new storm water pipes under Spruill and Stromboli Avenues.

According to the SC Department of Transportation (SCDOT), through traffic between Burton Avenue and Meeting Street will close at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, February 28 and will not reopen until 5:00 a.m. on Monday, March 2.

The closures will impact bike lanes, sidewalks, and bus routes as well.

Traffic will be detoured onto Burton Lane between Carner Ave/Meeting Street and Spruill, according to SCDOT.

Drivers are discouraged from using streets within the Union Heights neighborhood as alternate routes. SCDOT says that these streets are “narrow, utilized frequently by pedestrians, and contain residential areas with children playing near roadways.”

SCDOT noted that the closure could run through another weekend if weather or other conditions cause delays.