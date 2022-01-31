SCDOT seeking public input on I-526 Long Point Road, Wando Port Interchange Project

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
526-in-west-ashley_245738

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) is requesting community input on the I-526 Long Point/Wando Port Interchange Project in Charleston County.

Until February 21, SCDOT opened a public comment period for locals to provide input on the I-526 Long Point/Wando Port Interchange Project’s phases which include preliminary engineering, right-of-way, and construction.

The Long Point Road interchange is a channel for major freight traffic connected with the Wando Terminal at the West end of Long Point Road. The I-526 Long Point Road/Wando Port Interchange Project sees to improve operations of the interchange and increase capacity.

  • I-526 Long Point Road/Wando Terminal Interchange Project location | Via SCDOT

Preliminary engineering of the project is expected to begin in 2022 and will cost about $5 million while the right-of-way acquisition is planned for 2023, and is estimated to cost around $20 million, according to SCDOT.

The I-526 Long Point Road/Wando Port Interchange Project has an estimated completion date between 2024 and 2026, with the project costing about $125 million to complete.

Comments can be submitted here, emailed to covingtovf@scdot.org, or mailed to Public Involvement Manager Viola Covington, 955 Park Street, P.O. Box 191, Columbia, SC 29202.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES