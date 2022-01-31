SCDOT seeking public input on I-526 Long Point Road, Wando Port Interchange Project

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) is requesting community input on the I-526 Long Point/Wando Port Interchange Project in Charleston County.

Until February 21, SCDOT opened a public comment period for locals to provide input on the I-526 Long Point/Wando Port Interchange Project’s phases which include preliminary engineering, right-of-way, and construction.

The Long Point Road interchange is a channel for major freight traffic connected with the Wando Terminal at the West end of Long Point Road. The I-526 Long Point Road/Wando Port Interchange Project sees to improve operations of the interchange and increase capacity.

I-526 Long Point Road/Wando Terminal Interchange Project location | Via SCDOT

Preliminary engineering of the project is expected to begin in 2022 and will cost about $5 million while the right-of-way acquisition is planned for 2023, and is estimated to cost around $20 million, according to SCDOT.

The I-526 Long Point Road/Wando Port Interchange Project has an estimated completion date between 2024 and 2026, with the project costing about $125 million to complete.

Comments can be submitted here, emailed to covingtovf@scdot.org, or mailed to Public Involvement Manager Viola Covington, 955 Park Street, P.O. Box 191, Columbia, SC 29202.