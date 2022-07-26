MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – One of the first projects of the larger 526 Lowcountry Corridor improvement project is underway and S.C. Department of Transportation (SCDOT) leaders are seeking community feedback.

The Longpoint Road/I-526 interchange is one of the first sections of the I-526 Lowcountry Corridor that will be improved.

“Anybody who drives through there every day knows a lot of port traffic comes through that intersection and it’s also an extremely heavy commuter traffic going from 526 to Mt. Pleasant,” said Joy Riley, a Project Director for SCDOT. “This project is really geared towards improving traffic operations and reducing those conflicts between the heavy port traffic and the commuter vehicles.”

According to DOT research, the average number of trucks traveling through the intersection daily is 10,500 and for cars, it’s 64,700.

Over the last two years, planning studies have been conducted and preliminary community feedback meetings have been held to make people aware of the project and use the input to create more precise plans.

Those updated plans will be presented in an upcoming community feedback meeting being held on August 2.

“This public information meeting that we’re having next week is really about showing people the more refined improvement alternatives and getting their input,” said Riley.

Six alternatives will be presented. They can be found here.

“Last fall, we only showed four alternatives. Since that time, based on public comment we got last fall, we have developed six alternatives that we are analyzing from a traffic perspective.”

Riley says at the last meeting in the fall, Alternative 2 (shown below) was the option people were most supportive of.

Riley and other project leaders are hopeful people will take a look at the alternatives and provide a comment at the meeting.

It’s being held on Tuesday, August 2 at the Jones Center. That address is 391 Egypt Road in Mt. Pleasant. It will take place from 5-7 p.m.

If you can’t make the meeting, there is an online forum available for feedback as well. You can find it here. Public comment closes on September 1.