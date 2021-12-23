SCDOT temporarily adjusts Ben Sawyer Bridge operations for maintenance

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Ben Sawyer Bridge in Sullivan’s Island is under a temporary maintenance schedule by the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT).

The temporary schedule began on December 22 and will remain in effect until December 30 at 1 p.m.

The temporary schedule is listed below:

  • Monday through Sunday, the bridge will be closed to non-exempt marine traffic from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • The bridge will be open on the hour from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for marine traffic only
  • The bridge will be closed to non-exempt traffic from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

