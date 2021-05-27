SCDOT to resurface a busy portion of I-26 in North Charleston beginning next month

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation plans to resurface a heavily traveled section of I-26 through North Charleston beginning next week.

SCDOT said the resurfacing will take place along 11-miles of the interstate from approximately one mile east of Ashley Phosphate Road to a third of a mile west of US Highway 17A.

Officials believe it will lead to a major improvement for drivers who travel the roadway each day.

“Traffic volumes vary along this stretch of interstate from 77,000 to 123,000 vehicles per day, making it one of most heavily traveled areas in the state,” said SCDOT leaders.

Area of I-26 to be resurfaced is highlighted in blue.

Resurfacing work will take place Sundays through Thursdays from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m., and there will be single-lane and multi-lane closures during the project.

While resurfacing work will begin in June, a specific start date has not yet been set. However, crews will begin patching areas of the interstate beginning the night of June 1st, weather permitting.

The patching and resurfacing are part of a $10.9 million emergency contract to repair this deteriorating section of I-26.

Once the patchwork is complete, SCDOT says resurfacing will begin on the exit and entrance ramps followed by the mainline within the project corridor. Crews will remove and replace the existing surface with new asphalt on all travel lanes, including shoulder/emergency lanes and off/on-ramps.

The project is scheduled to be completed this October.