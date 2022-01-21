SCDOT treating some Charleston roads and bridges in anticipation of winter precipitation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation is preparing local roadways and bridges ahead of expected winter precipitation.

Forecasters say rain will combine with below-freezing temperatures Friday evening into early Saturday morning, which could cause ice to form on roads and bridges.

SCDOT’s Residential Maintenance Engineer in Charleston said crews spent the day Thursday brining high-rise bridges, like the Ravenel and bridges along I-526 and continued the process Friday morning.

He said crews will spread more salt on the Ravenel Bridge on Friday evening as temperatures drop below freezing.

“We are pausing now,” he said Friday afternoon. “Based on the temperature, we should be around 32 degrees at midnight tonight, so around eight o’clock, we will start putting salt on high-rise bridges.”

Charleston County said there are currently no plans to close the Ravenel Bridge or any other elevated bridge in the Charleston area. SCDOT will monitor conditions.

SCDOT said its crews are prepared to work around the clock and use all available resources to ensure drivers are safe when traveling on roads and bridges.

Because of the anticipated freezing temperatures, SCDOR officials asked motorists to stay off the roadways when possible later Friday evening and into the early morning hours, and to respect their trucks as they work to treat the roads.

The department said all of South Carolina’s counties are fully stocked with salt supplies.