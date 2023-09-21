RAVENEL, S.C. (WCBD) – A stop sign that has been hidden behind overgrown vegetation, often leading to dangerous car crashes, is once again visible to motorists.

We first told you about the issue two weeks ago after a News 2 viewer reached out about the hidden stop sign at the intersection of Highway 165 and Hyde Park Road.

Beth Morehead said the sign not being visible has caused accidents for years, some of which were fatal. In fact, she first contacted the South Carolina Department of Transportation about it eight years ago.

News 2 brought the issue to SCDOT’s attention, who had Beth fill out another form for their customer service center. Just days after our story aired, Beth called with some good news.

“I was so excited to see that DOT had cut back the brush. The parts of the tree that were hanging over the stop sign were cut away; you could clearly see the stop sign. I was so glad that your help got this done after so many years of trying to get DOT to do it,” she said.

News 2 confirmed with the South Carolina Department of Transportation last week- they did in fact send a crew out to address the issue and encouraged anyone with a concern regarding a state-maintained road to contact them by calling 855-467-2368.

If there is something driving you crazy simply email mfee@wcbd.com or fill out the online form by clicking here.