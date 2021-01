CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) - Charleston County officials are working to address deteriorating roads across the county. It's a problem some county residents say has become a major concern and a costly one. Now, leaders are teaming up to survey the county roads with a new tool.

The van used to conduct the survey on roads is equipped with 3-D cameras, sensors, lasers and computers to collect and compile data to identify roads in need of the most help.