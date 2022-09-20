NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities say a child was struck by a Charleston County school bus before colliding with a building in North Charleston on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened along East Montague Avenue.

Assistant Chief and Public Information Officer Christian Rainey with the North Charleston Fire Department (NCPD) said Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch received a call that a bus struck a student and building around 7:45 a.m.

Emergency crews immediately began to triage the elementary-aged children who were on the school bus, according to Rainey. Four out of eight students and one adult were taken to a local hospital. Some refused care.

Rainey said a high school student was struck by the school bus and two high schoolers were struck by debris. They are expected to be okay.

The crash closed surrounding roadways, but crews were eventually able to reopen one lane of E Montague Ave going towards Rivers Ave.

This is a developing story. Keep checking counton2.com for updates.