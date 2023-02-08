CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is responding to a crash involving a school bus in the West Ashley area Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Orleans Road and Sam Rittenburg Boulevard, according to a tweet from CPD.

“We are aware of 6 students a bus driver transported to local hospitals, for what appears to be minor injuries.”

The bus was taking students to West Ashley High School.

Parents of all involved are being contacted by the Charleston County School District, police say.

Editor’s Note: This is developing with updates to come as we learn more.