School Choice applications open for Charleston County School District

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Applications for School Choice programs are now open for Charleston County School District’s 2022-2023 academic year.

School Choice includes well-known programs such as Academic Magnet, Military Magnet, and The School of the Arts. Other programs and charter schools are able to be applied for as well.

There is a virtual choice fair on Saturday, January 29 at 10:00 a.m. where parents and students can learn about each program. There will be opportunities to ask questions, too.

You must pre-register for the virtual event.

CCSD will also answer questions about the application process between February 3 and February 17.

The deadline to apply is February 25 and students will know if they have been accepted on April 1.

If a student has been accepted they must accept the offer by April 20. More information can be found here.