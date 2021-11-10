School mask mandate ends for CCSD students, masks still required on school buses

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Face masks are no longer mandated at schools in Charleston County, but students are still required to wear them on school buses.

The Charleston County School Board voted Monday to end its mask mandate a few days earlier than the November 12 deadline – allowing the rule to expire on November 10th.

“The decision we made tonight was in the best interest of the district and for our students. We are excited that the opportunities are there for vaccines for kids five to eleven as well. And just to remind parents they still have that opportunity to continue to wear masks if they so desire,” said CCSD Board Chairman Rev. Dr. Eric Mack.

But while students will not have to wear masks in the classroom or in the hallways, they are still required to be worn on school buses where students are in close contact, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

“Regardless of the mask policy at school, passengers and drivers must wear a mask on school buses, including on buses operated by public and private school systems,” the Dept. of Education said in its COVID-19 guidance.

That rule is in place regardless of vaccination status.

The Charleston County School District’s Board of Trustees said, however, if cases begin to spike in the district, it will consider reimplementing the mask mandate.

The district will provide opportunities for students aged 5-11 to receive the COVID-19 vaccine during 10 after-school clinics beginning next week.

You can see a schedule of these vaccine clinics, times, and locations via CCSD by clicking here. Students will need signed consent from their parents or guardian to receive the shot.