School of the Arts hosting oyster roast, silent auction to benefit band program

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston School of the Arts will host an oyster roast on March 6 to benefit the Middle School Band program.

According to program Chair Andrea Borrelli Felber, the event is the biggest and only fundraiser for the program. Felber’s husband, Dean, is the bassist for Hootie and the Blowfish, so the couple knows how important music education can be.

The event is being held at Bowen’s Island Restaurant from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Tickets start at $20 with varying levels of perks. Food and drinks from Swig and Swine will be available for purchase. Guests can also enjoy music by DJ Scott Sain and a silent auction.