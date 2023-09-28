JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County schools in constituent District 9 will be closed Thursday as law enforcement searches for a wanted suspect.

Those schools include St. John’s High School, Haut Gap Middle School, Angel Oak Elementary School, Edith L. Frierson Elementary School, and Mount Zion Elementary School.

Leaders with the Charleston County School District said two of its schools – St. John’s and Angel Oak – are in proximity of the search for shooting suspect Ernest Burbage. It is also impacting the bus lot located at St. John’s which serves Johns and Wadmalaw Islands.

“Surrounding areas may have impacted bus service today. First Student will be sending a specific message through its app,” the district said.

Buses serving magnet school students on John’s Island and a Wadmalaw Island will not be running.

School principals will confirm whether there will be plans for learning throughout the day; however, district officials say its staff understands the difficulty this situation creates for families and staff, and schools will work to accommodate students.

Law enforcement began searching for Burbage after responding to a reported shooting in the area of Mary Ann Point Road around noon Wednesday.

One victim was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment. The search for Burbage extended well into the night.

Just before 11:00 p.m., the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office reported that a second shooting victim – a deputy – was also taken to MUSC.

Residents who live around Mary Ann Point Road were asked to shelter in place due to the search. That message stretched into Thursday morning.

Burbage is considered armed and dangerous.