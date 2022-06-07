CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) on Tuesday announced that arrest warrants have been issued for the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputy involved in a Mother’s Day collision that left three people dead.

According to SCHP, Deputy Emily Pelletier was traveling 73 miles per hour when she disregarded a stop sign and struck the vehicle carrying the family.

Pelletier is being charged with three counts of reckless homicide.

