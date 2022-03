CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is responding to a Thursday night collision that temporarily closed the left two lanes of I-26 eastbound.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash occurred near Exit 216 at Cosgrove Avenue around 11:00 p.m.

The two left lanes remained closed as of 11:20 p.m.

